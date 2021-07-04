Neutron Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $170,895.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutron has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

