New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.19 Million

Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report sales of $33.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the highest is $35.27 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $28.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $140.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.46 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 95,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

