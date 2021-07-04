Newscrypto (NWC) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $100.63 million and $15.65 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00136128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00167193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,562.27 or 0.99999748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,690,991 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,344 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.