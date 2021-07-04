Nexo (NEXO) Market Cap Reaches $842.96 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00004354 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $842.96 million and $6.46 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00054389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00794642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

