NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,498.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.63 or 0.01503351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00427239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00092974 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001457 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017126 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002695 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

