NFT Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 110.9% higher against the US dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $84,242.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00787977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.