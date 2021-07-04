NFTLootBox Price Tops $28.33 on Major Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $28.33 or 0.00081927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $640,155.36 and approximately $240,129.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00168329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,547.05 or 0.99917059 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

