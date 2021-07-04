Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $378,110.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $378,110.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

