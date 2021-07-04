NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 43,426 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $54,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.74. 6,397,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,341,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $159.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

