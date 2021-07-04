Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.0 days.

NCRBF stock remained flat at $$39.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 260. Nippon Carbon has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92.

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

