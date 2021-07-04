Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in June

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.0 days.
NCRBF stock remained flat at $$39.77 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 260. Nippon Carbon has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile
