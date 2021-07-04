Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NDEKY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,931. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

