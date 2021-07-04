NIX Trading 53.9% Lower This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. NIX has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $52,433.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NIX has traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,415.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,352.62 or 0.06642944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.01506534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.45 or 0.00410692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00161160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.00622857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.00425953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00345092 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,194 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.