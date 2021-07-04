Node Runners (NDR) Price Hits $18.81

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Node Runners has a total market cap of $439,724.36 and $9.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.81 or 0.00055179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

