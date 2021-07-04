Noir Price Hits $0.0210 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $430,316.31 and approximately $801.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00264384 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00037735 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,526,779 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.