Noku 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,335.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Noku has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges. Noku has a market cap of $6.10 million and $6,335.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.87 or 0.00794430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.