Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,781 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,369 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $55,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $299.38 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $153.66 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

