Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 58,710 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,710 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $48,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,604,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in S&P Global by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,137,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,553,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $414.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $415.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

