Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $60,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Zoetis stock opened at $192.70 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.34 and a twelve month high of $193.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

