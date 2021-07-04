Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $56,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $248.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

