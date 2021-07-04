Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Prologis worth $77,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Prologis by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $121.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

