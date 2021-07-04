Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $116,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $678.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.21 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $632.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

