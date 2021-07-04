Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $54.83 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,395 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,994 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,265,555. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

