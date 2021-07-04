Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $58.49 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $58,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FIL Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $648.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $649.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $567.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

