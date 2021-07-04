Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Broadcom worth $96,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $468.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

