Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 16,771 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $109,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

