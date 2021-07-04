Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 35,308 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $95,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Shares of V opened at $238.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.71. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.78. The company has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

