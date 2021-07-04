Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,516 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $96,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

AMGN opened at $248.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.85. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

