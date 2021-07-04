Nord Finance (NORD) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $521,540.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00009783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00139940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00167135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.38 or 1.00220404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,190,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

