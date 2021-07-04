Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,663. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $169.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

