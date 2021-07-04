Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 871,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after buying an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.13. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.