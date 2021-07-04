Northern Trust Corp Acquires 120,388 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,233 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

