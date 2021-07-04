Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Bank of Hawaii worth $33,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.15. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,176 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

