Northern Trust Corp Buys 25,416 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Carter’s worth $32,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carter’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after buying an additional 648,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,342,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after buying an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $27,225,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.