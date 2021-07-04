Northern Trust Corp Buys 8,725 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Equinor ASA worth $33,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,069 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47,164.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

