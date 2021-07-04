Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,824 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.18% of Universal worth $31,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Universal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Universal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.53.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

