Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.59% of The Macerich worth $33,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

