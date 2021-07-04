Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Matador Resources worth $31,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTDR opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

