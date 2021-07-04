Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $32,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after buying an additional 373,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,943,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 307,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $12,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,544 shares of company stock worth $3,966,590 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -893.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

