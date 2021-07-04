Northern Trust Corp Has $31.59 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.60% of Carpenter Technology worth $31,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRS. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.21.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

