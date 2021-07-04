Northern Trust Corp Has $31.72 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,946 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Overstock.com worth $31,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Overstock.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 189,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,738 shares of company stock worth $1,263,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

