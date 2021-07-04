Northern Trust Corp Has $31.81 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.48% of Planet Fitness worth $31,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $109,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shares of PLNT opened at $74.50 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.64, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

