Northern Trust Corp Has $32.47 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Comfort Systems USA worth $32,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

