Northern Trust Corp Has $32.84 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Brighthouse Financial worth $32,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of BHF opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

