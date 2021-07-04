Northern Trust Corp Has $32.91 Million Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 137,774 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of América Móvil worth $32,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

América Móvil stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.