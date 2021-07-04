Northern Trust Corp Has $33.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,796,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Vonage worth $33,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.92. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

