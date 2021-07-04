Northern Trust Corp Has $33.37 Million Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,173 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.62% of 1Life Healthcare worth $33,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEM. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,567.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,739 shares of company stock worth $3,499,043. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.