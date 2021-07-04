Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.51% of BWX Technologies worth $31,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 804,722 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,839 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,492,000 after acquiring an additional 90,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $58.52 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $635,631. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

