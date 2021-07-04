Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of FibroGen worth $33,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $22,465,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after purchasing an additional 210,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

