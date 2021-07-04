Northern Trust Corp Purchases 64,081 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of EVERTEC worth $33,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

