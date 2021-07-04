Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Hilltop worth $31,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Hilltop stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.